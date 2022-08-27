Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 5,159 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 278,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 42,275 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 314.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 37,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DESP opened at $7.63 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $543.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.90.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DESP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

