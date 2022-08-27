Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,951 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DKS shares. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.39.

Insider Activity

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $106.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.90.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

