Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $72.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

