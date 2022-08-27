Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 168,379 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 168,379 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,166,000 after acquiring an additional 42,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,926,000 after acquiring an additional 431,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $102.32 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $74.27 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

