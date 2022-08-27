Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $307.00 to $345.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Molina Healthcare traded as high as $361.27 and last traded at $350.44, with a volume of 5986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,267,548 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

