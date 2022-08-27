NaaS Technology (NAAS) & Its Peers Critical Comparison

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) is one of 76 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NaaS Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NaaS Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NaaS Technology
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|NaaS Technology Competitors
|159
|834
|1333
|13
|2.51
As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 37.76%. Given NaaS Technology’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NaaS Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NaaS Technology
|$146.89 million
|-$38.99 million
|N/A
|NaaS Technology Competitors
|$484.38 million
|-$31.72 million
|2.31
NaaS Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
1.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares NaaS Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NaaS Technology
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NaaS Technology Competitors
|-1.73%
|-22.86%
|-0.65%
Risk & Volatility
NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology’s peers have a beta of 0.46, meaning that their average share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.
NaaS Technology Company Profile
NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.
