Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Insider Henry Turcan Sells 276,506 Shares of Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) insider Henry Turcan sold 276,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £118,897.58 ($143,665.51).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Henry Turcan sold 334,557 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57), for a total transaction of £157,241.79 ($189,997.33).

On Monday, August 22nd, Henry Turcan sold 282,350 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51), for a total transaction of £118,587 ($143,290.24).

On Wednesday, August 17th, Henry Turcan sold 1,001,153 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57), for a total transaction of £470,541.91 ($568,562.00).

On Monday, July 11th, Henry Turcan sold 5,000,000 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.41), for a total transaction of £1,700,000 ($2,054,132.43).

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Henry Turcan bought 13,306 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £4,790.16 ($5,788.01).

On Monday, June 20th, Henry Turcan bought 47,000 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £17,390 ($21,012.57).

On Friday, June 17th, Henry Turcan sold 2,768,626 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.50), for a total transaction of £1,135,136.66 ($1,371,600.60).

LON:NANO opened at GBX 42 ($0.51) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.60. Nanoco Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 16.05 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 49.23 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of £135.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

