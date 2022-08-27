NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Shares Down 2.2%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.92 and last traded at C$3.96. Approximately 61,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 171,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.05.

NanoXplore Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$654.18 million and a PE ratio of -36.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

