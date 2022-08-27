Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $935.25 million, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $27.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

