National Health Investors, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for National Health Investors in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Health Investors’ current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

National Health Investors Trading Down 1.2 %

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $66.27 on Friday. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.58%.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 375,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 54,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

