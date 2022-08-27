National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.16

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.16 and traded as high as $75.13. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $71.08, with a volume of 28,971 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

National Presto Industries Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.61 million, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

