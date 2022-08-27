National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.16

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.16 and traded as high as $75.13. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $71.08, with a volume of 28,971 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com cut National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
National Presto Industries Stock Down 4.6 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.61 million, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.60.
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
