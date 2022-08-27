NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 63,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,648,605 shares.The stock last traded at $6.09 and had previously closed at $6.18.

NWG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76.

NatWest Group’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, August 30th. The 13-14 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, August 30th.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 4,622.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,086,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,667 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 948.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,177 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 831,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 615,906 shares in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

