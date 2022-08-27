Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.30. 12,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,475,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 6.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $783.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 3.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

About Navitas Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,515,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,701,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.