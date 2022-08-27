New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Down 1.5%

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 1,796,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,199,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $476.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.64.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

