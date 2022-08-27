Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 123.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 847.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.75. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.