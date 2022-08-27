Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $103,000 Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,417,000 after acquiring an additional 899,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1,627.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 129,585 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 44,756 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $176.60 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.68 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $4.46. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.40.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In related news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 29,400 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,950,282.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

