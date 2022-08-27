Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $95,000 Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 16,080.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $63,342,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $1,340,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $82.79. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.18.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $826,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,999 shares in the company, valued at $16,582,736.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,662. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

