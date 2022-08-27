Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $96,000 Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NIO were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in NIO by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in NIO by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $3,160,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NIO opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.