Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Makes New Investment in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKT. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of SKT opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 205.13%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

