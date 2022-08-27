Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 4,742 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 155.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,157,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 303,940 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $8,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,022.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 469,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 412,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 181,788 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.72.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Companies

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 31,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,740,107 shares in the company, valued at $17,701,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 814,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,787 in the last three months. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

