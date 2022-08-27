NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $138.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.72 and a 1-year high of $147.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $2,007,053.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,851,162.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,183,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,490,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $2,007,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,454 shares in the company, valued at $73,851,162.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,273 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.