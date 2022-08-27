Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,810 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,671,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,865 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,630,000 after buying an additional 292,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,035,000 after buying an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,963,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 537,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,081,000 after buying an additional 194,762 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $77.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

