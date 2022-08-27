Oppenheimer Comments on MediWound Ltd.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MediWound in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.04. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.01.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 73.79%.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

