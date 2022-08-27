OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% in the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,976,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,444,830,000 after purchasing an additional 244,500 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,860,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 117.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

