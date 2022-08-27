Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

OSG stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Overseas Shipholding Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 12,500 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $34,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,119,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,039.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 12,500 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $34,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,119,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,039.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $159,575. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

