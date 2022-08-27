Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,660 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 117.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

