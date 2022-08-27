PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PACW stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. StockNews.com upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

