PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Sells $376,050.00 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,322,840.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $533,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $411,003.72.

PagerDuty Stock Down 5.2 %

PagerDuty stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 388.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

