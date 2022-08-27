PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.05, but opened at $15.98. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 187,753 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $36,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.