PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.05, but opened at $15.98. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 187,753 shares trading hands.
The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.
PAGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.
The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
