Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the network technology company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PANW. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $728.00 to $733.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.88.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $560.69 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $421.55 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $510.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.14, a P/E/G ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $1,386,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,966 shares of company stock worth $417,739,166 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

