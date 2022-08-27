Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PCYG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Park City Group Stock Performance
Park City Group stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $112.51 million, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.14.
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
