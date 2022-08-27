Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PCYG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Stock Performance

Park City Group stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $112.51 million, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

Park City Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.