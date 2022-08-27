Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.71

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.71 and traded as high as $8.41. Partner Communications shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 737 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PTNR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Partner Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays set a 3,000.00 price objective on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Partner Communications Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $269.00 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTNR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Partner Communications by 102.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 40,471 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

Read More

