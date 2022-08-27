Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Patriot National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.67. Patriot National Bancorp has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $18.00.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 13.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patriot National Bancorp

About Patriot National Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PNBK Get Rating ) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.30% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.