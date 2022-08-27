Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.39, but opened at $16.03. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 23,218 shares.

Specifically, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,365,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,650 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.44%.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 402.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 907,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 727,079 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

