Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pentair were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Down 5.3 %

Pentair stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $80.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.