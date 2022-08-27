Pinduoduo (PDD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pinduoduo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $57.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.78. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Pinduoduo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. 86 Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Pinduoduo

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also

