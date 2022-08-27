Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNFP opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.53. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

