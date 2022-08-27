Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) were up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.63. Approximately 146,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,945,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,331 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

