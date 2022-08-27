Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,335 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after buying an additional 2,483,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,266,000 after buying an additional 266,761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,165,000 after buying an additional 165,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 612.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after buying an additional 3,204,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

Plug Power stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

