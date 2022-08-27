Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 8.8%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $29.95. Approximately 980,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 26,644,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

Plug Power Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,444,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,312,000 after acquiring an additional 348,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $208,732,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,165,000 after acquiring an additional 165,384 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Featured Articles

