Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFTW) Shares Down 5.1%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 10,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 25,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 251,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

