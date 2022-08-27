Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

WOR opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 23.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

