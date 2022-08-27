Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCOM. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,237,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 191,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 95,487 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,809,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,492 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 39,746 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,045 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCOM. Raymond James downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen purchased 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $61,455.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,058.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen acquired 1,798 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $61,455.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,051,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,790,399.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,917 shares of company stock valued at $10,549,762 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.