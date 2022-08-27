Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.07 Billion Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 942,482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,072,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $130.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.