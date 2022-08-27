Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.37 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 464,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,092 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNHI. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Trading Down 5.2 %

CNHI opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.