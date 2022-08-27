Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 357,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,833 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Insider Activity at ADTRAN

ADTRAN Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $24.34 on Friday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -128.57%.

About ADTRAN

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Stories

