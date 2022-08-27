Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,884 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 703,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 4.4 %

INN opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $884.05 million, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -53.33%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Stories

