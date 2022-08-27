Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,812 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.98.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura cut their price target on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

