Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,781 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Matthews International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $800.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.94%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

