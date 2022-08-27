Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,023 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPRT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

EPRT opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

